Sam Williams’ Projected Prove-It Deal Could Be a Win for Cowboys

As a second-round pick out of Ole Miss in the 2022 NFL draft, Sam Williams gave the Dallas Cowboys an intriguing pass-rushing prospect. At 6-foot-4 and 261 pounds, Williams had the size to be a force on the edge, but also showed off great speed by running a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash.

Williams showed off his talent during his first two seasons, recording 8.5 sacks in a reserve role. He was expected to do more in 2024, but suffered a torn ACL in training camp and missed the entire year.

He returned to the field in 2025, but his sack numbers went down. Williams finished with 37 tackles but had just one sack. He did show improvement as the season went on, but according to Spotrac, his value isn't too high as he enters free agency. Their projection for Williams is a one-year "prove-it" deal, worth $2.3 million.

Defensive end Sam Williams enters free agency with 9.5 career sacks. The 2nd-round pick investment hasn’t paid off for Dallas.



He’s projected to receive a prove-it deal this offseason: one year, $2.3 million (Spotrac). pic.twitter.com/xB4bIwyDPB — SleeperCowboys (@SleeperCowboys) February 21, 2026

When the season ended, it seemed logical that the Cowboys could move on from Williams. However, this projection makes it far more likely that he returns for another season.

Williams has attributes that cannot be taught, and his speed off the edge could be even more enticing under Christian Parker, who is expected to use more 3-4 concepts. Putting Williams in a stand-up pass-rushing role would be intriguing, and he has some experience. During his first two seasons at Ole Miss, he was primarily used as a linebacker.

The one-year deal makes sense for Williams as well. Showing what he can do with a full year removed from his surgery would allow him to increase his stock and enter the 2027 offseason on a high note, leading to a much larger contract.

Cowboys need all the pass-rush help they can get

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For Dallas, they can't turn down any opportunity to find pass-rushing help. They struggled mightily in that department in 2025, and while they're expected to use one of their two first-round picks on an EDGE prospect, they need to keep players who have gotten the job done at the NFL level.

That includes free agents such as Williams, as well as Jadeveon Clowney, who led the team with 8.5 sacks in 2025. Parker has said he wants to win up front, and having as many weapons as possible will be key to making that happen.