Cowboys Miss Out on Two Ideal Linebacker Targets in NFL Free Agency

Monday was the first day of legal tampering in NFL free agency, and the Dallas Cowboys got off to a solid start.

First, they agreed to a trade with the Green Bay Packers, landing pass rusher Rashan Gary in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2027. They added another solid defender after coming to terms with safety Jalen Thompson on a three-year deal.

These moves not only improve their defense, but it gives the Cowboys two players with whom their coaching staff is familiar. Defensive coordinator Christian Parker spent two years as a defensive quality control coach with the Packers, which was during Gary's first two seasons in the league. Thompson worked with Ryan Smith, who was the Arizona Cardinals' cornerbacks coach.

After those moves were made, reports suggested the Cowboys would target a linebacker in free agency. Two potential fits were Quay Walker, from the Packers, and Nakobe Dean from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dean had been linked to the Cowboys leading up to free agency due to his ties to Parker. Neither player will end up with Dallas, however, as they both signed with the Las Vegas Raiders within a matter of minutes.

Wow. Raiders get Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean in the span of five minutes.



Also someone the Cowboys had interest in. https://t.co/7J3Ckf0W5b — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) March 9, 2026

Walker's deal is for three-years, and $40.5 million deal with $28 million guaranteed. Dean secured a three-year contract worth $36 million with $20 million guaranteed.

Dallas Cowboys were unlikely to match those contracts

Philadelphia Eagles LB Nakobe Dean reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Both players are deserving of their respective deals, but the Cowboys were unlikely to pay that. While they've done a good job freeing up cap space and promised to "bust the budget," they were never going to spend without restraint.

Dallas reportedly showed hesitancy on Trey Hendrickson after he suffered a core muscle injury in 2025. Health is a concern for Dean as well, with the former third-round pick missing time in every season outside of his rookie campaign. His overall value might have still worked for the Cowboys, but not with the concerns. As for Walker, his contract wasn't much more, but it's hard to see Dallas going about the $12 million mark for Walker.

The Cowboys will continue to look for help at the position, and with a couple of the top free agents off the board, they could look to make another trade. One way or another, they're still going to add help.