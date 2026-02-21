Hypothetical George Pickens Trade Lands Cowboys Prime NFL Draft Pick From AFC Team

The Dallas Cowboys have some major decisions to make with the NFL offseason beginning to heat up, with the franchise-tag window officially opening earlier this week. In a matter of weeks, the new league year will begin.

The new league year will begin on Wednesday, March 11, which is also the official start of free agency. That means the clock is ticking for the Cowboys when it comes to deciding George Pickens' future with the team.

With the deadline for a decision rapidly approaching, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report shared a list of trades that could shake up free agency and the NFL draft.

Naturally, with the uncertainty surrounding Pickens, his name has once again been floated in a hypothetical trade. For Dallas, the trade would ship Pickens to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick.

"Of course, trading for the soon-to-be 25-year-old would almost certainly mean giving him a hefty long-term extension, too. For a team like the Tennessee Titans, that would make sense. Tennessee used the top selection in last year's draft on Miami quarterback Cam Ward," Knox writes.

"While the rookie showed flashes of promise, he wasn't particularly consistent and regularly struggled with one of the league's worst receiving corps. Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo led the Titans with just 560 receiving yards. Acquiring Pickens would give Ward the sort of go-to receiver he currently lacks and would help fill that void for the foreseeable future. It might also take Tennessee out of the free-agent receiver market, which would be huge."

The Titans are projected to have a league-high $99 million in cap space this offseason, which would clear the way for a blockbuster deal with Pickens.

The move also helps Dallas by adding to its arsenal of draft picks, which currently includes two first-round 2026 selections. Unfortunately, Dallas is without a Day 2 pick, but that could all change by moving Pickens.

Pickens is currently projected to sign a new contract worth more than $30 million per year, according to Spotrac. His contract evaluation is projected at four years, $122.4 million.

After his breakout 2025 campaign, Pickens has proven he is worth the big money and he will be one of the hottest commodities on the open market if the Cowboys do decide to explore trade offers after applying the franchise tag.

During his first year in Dallas, Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9). All three numbers were career highs for the talented pass catcher, who now looks to cash in with a major payday.