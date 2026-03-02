Cowboys Legend Excited for Jerry Jones' Commitment to Aggression

Jerry Jones has the entire NFL world talking after saying during the Scouting Combine that he plans on spending in free agency to fix the Dallas Cowboys' defense.

Doubters remain, with Colin Cowherd saying Jones hasn't spent much money on free agents over the past decade, but Cowherd is missing the point. The excitement isn't about what Jones has done in the past, but the fact that he's finally saying he has to change.

Those close to Jones have noticed a shift, including former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. The team's all-time touchdown reception leader shared his thoughts on social media, saying he sees a new mentality from Jones, and that has him excited.

"I honestly thought (Dan) Quinn and (Mike) McCarthy would be hard to replace because of the success they brought as a unit. but I really like the direction the Cowboys are going in. It does feel like a 'win right now' mentality from Mr. Jerry Jones. I’m excited!" - Bryant said on X

Unlike the Dallas Cowboys started after Micah got traded..and I don’t mean that in the way most of the negative people would like to read it. Great for Micah because he got paid..and great for the Cowboys because of the way they bounced back after the trade. I honestly thought… https://t.co/JR0SC2POUn — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 2, 2026

Will Jerry Jones surprise fans in NFL free agency?

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bryant's comments were shared along with a video where ESPN's Peter Schrager said he expects the Cowboys to surprise people in free agency.

"I look at this free agency class... Jalen Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Alontae Taylor, Boye Mafe, Tariq Woolen, all of those names would be names that I am imagining that Jerry, Stephen, and Will McClay will have their eyes on. They also have the 12th and the 20th pick in a very deep defensive draft. There is a chance that Cowboys come out and day one after free agency, we're saying, wow, well, that's been unlike them the last couple years," Schrager said.

"They've got the money, they've got the needs, and they have the desire and will with Jerry now, another offseason into his career, saying that was a year that was kind of wasted last season when we didn't make the playoffs. I expect Dallas to be big players and putting up those Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani prices in free agency."

Schrager isn't the only one who left Indianapolis with this feeling. NFL insider Albert Breer also said he expects the Cowboys to be aggressive, even saying they could be a team to watch if the Las Vegas Raiders trade Maxx Crosby.

We still need to see Jones follow through, but it's encouraging to see so many signs that he plans to be active in free agency.