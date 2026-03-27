Cowboys Legend Offers 2026 NFL Draft Advice to Brian Schottenheimer

After getting Dallas Cowboys fans all worked up about potentially having an electric offseason on defense, owner and general manager Jerry Jones hasn't exactly delivered.

While the Cowboys have addressed some key needs, none of the moves have been that inspiring, although we'll give Jones some credit for making a play for Maxx Crosby.

There's still time for the Cowboys to create some excitement the rest of the offseason, with the next big opportunity coming in the 2026 NFL draft in April.

Everyone has an opinion on what the Cowboys should do over the course of the three-day event, including franchise legend Michael Irvin.

Irvin was in attendance at the Miami Pro Day recently and made sure to lobby head coach Brian Schottenheimer to target "as many guys" from his alma mater as possible.

Coach and I ⁦@CanesFootball⁩ Pro Day. I told Coach we need as many guys as we can get from the U !!!! pic.twitter.com/4PQCZSwrm6 — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) March 26, 2026

Which Miami players could Cowboys draft?

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The cream of the crop of Hurricanes in the 2026 NFL draft is no doubt edge rusher Rueben Bain, and we know the Cowboys are still lacking in that position.

While there's an outside chance Bain slides to near the Cowboys' No. 12 pick because of all the hubbub over his short arms, odds are that is not going to happen. If it does, the Cowboys should pounce.

Another Miami edge rusher to keep an eye on for the Cowboys is Akheem Mesidor, who Daniel Jeremiah ranked as his No. 20 prospect in this year's draft.

Mesidor was a beast for the Hurricanes and West Virginia, tallying 35.5 sacks over 65 games, including 12.5 in 2025. He also totaled 17.5 tackles for loss.

Dallas may spring for Mesidor at No. 12, but the Miami product coming off the board at No. 20 feels more likely.

After seeing how Jones lamented the loss of nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis in 2025, we'd peg Keionte Scott as another Hurricanes player who could end up in Dallas.

Scott was an absolute menace in his lone season in Miami, with the 5-foot-11, 193-pound defender posting 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and five passes defensed.