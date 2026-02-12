Cowboys' Jerry Jones Shockingly Admits He Isn't Always Right

It has been a promising start to the 2026 offseason for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas moved on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one disastrous season, which wasn’t a guarantee. While Eberflus was clearly a bad fit, he was beloved by Jerry Jones, and Jones doesn’t like to admit mistakes.

Even more impressive was the net Dallas cast while searching for his replacement. The Cowboys didn't stick to their previous methods, which typically consisted of Jones interviewing a couple of former head coaches. This time, however, they met with some of the top up-and-coming minds, leading to the hire of Christian Parker.

If fans weren't encouraged by these developments, perhaps the latest statement from Jones will help them feel more positive about the upcoming season. According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Jones finally admitted that his way of doing things doesn't always work.

“When you’re set up the way I am, that old mirror, that self-evaluation really is appropriate and has to be done,” Jones said via Watkins. “My way of doing things doesn’t work if I don’t change. I’m not successful, then I haven’t [changed]. There’s no other way.”

Jerry Jones speaking on change is very encouraging

That's a huge change from the usual rhetoric from Jones. In the past, he's been adamant that he knows best, and instead of taking blame for the team's shortcomings, he's been quick to point out the success he had in the 1990s.

Jones also admitted that his focus on who he hires needed to change. He stated that in the past, he put too much emphasis on what the coaches had done in the past, rather than thinking about what is working in today's NFL.

“I probably put too much emphasis on their individual place in life, their individual place in the profession and should be more attentive to what’s coming out the box today,” he said via Watkins. “And that is all that counts, is tomorrow.”

Much of this change in philosophy should be attributed to the presence of Brian Schottenheimer, who is changing the culture in Dallas. Let's cross our fingers that things continue to move in this direction, since change is the only thing that will end the team's current drought.

