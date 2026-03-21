Cowboys Lose Key Offensive Line Depth to Steelers in NFL Free Agency

We are just over two weeks into NFL free agency, and the Dallas Cowboys are set to lose another internal free agent to the AFC. This week, it was reported that offensive lineman Brock Hoffman is set to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly was first to report the news. In Pittsburgh, Hoffman will reunite with former head coach Mike McCarthy.

Earlier in free agency, reports surfaced that Hoffman was set to sign with the Steelers, but that report was quickly shot down by the versatile offensive lineman himself. However, it looks like a deal has finally come to fruition.

Hoffman was a restricted free agent, but the Cowboys decided against using a second-round tender before the new league year. The move makes offensive line depth a need for the Cowboys as the offseason continues.

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Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with center Brock Hoffman after a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hoffman, who started 14 games over the past two seasons, agreed to a one-year. Hoffman started games at both center and guard, showing just how valuable a piece he can be for Pittsburgh. Throughout his four years in Dallas, Hoffman appeared in 54 games with 16 total starts.

Hoffman becomes the fifth internal free agent to sign with another team this offseason, joining safety Juanyeh Thomas, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, linebacker Jack Sanborn, and defensive end Payton Turner.

Now, we'll have to see where Hoffman lands along the Steelers' offensive line, which, like the Cowboys, has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. He will be in the mix to compete for a starting job along the interior.

While Dallas' offensive front takes a hit with the departure of Hoffman, the good news is that the team appears set to retain all 11 offensive starters from a season ago.

Dallas Cowboys Offseason Departures

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reacts after making a first down against the Washington Commanders | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images