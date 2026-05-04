Cowboys Sign OL Ruled Ineligible By NCAA After Successful UDFA Tryout

The Dallas Cowboys lost some key offensive line depth during NFL free agency, with versatile interior lineman Brock Hoffman signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers and reserve guard Rob Jones making his way to the San Francisco 49ers.

While the losses didn't make major NFL headlines, they delivered a blow to Dallas. Considering how the Cowboys have struggled with injuries along the offensive line in recent years, Dallas is all too familiar with the importance of depth in the trenches.

On Monday, the Cowboys made an under-the-radar move to bolster the unit, which could be another undrafted free agent steal for the team.

NFL agent Brett Tessler announced that the Cowboys have agreed to a deal with interior offensive lineman DJ Wingfield, who was also invited to rookie minicamp with the Denver Broncos. Wingfield had a successful tryout during rookie minicamp and will get to hang around The Star a little bit longer after an unusual journey to the NFL.

DJ Wingfield's Path To The NFL

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jaron Tibbs celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman DJ Wingfield | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 316-pound Wingfield began his career at El Camino Junior College before turning into a three-star recruit. He then signed with the New Mexico Lobos. After two years at New Mexico, Wingfield made the jump to the Purdue Boilermakers.

For his final year in college, Wingfield transferred from Purdue to the USC Trojans, before legal drama with the NCAA surfaced.

Wingfield was unaware that he was out of NCAA eligibility before transferring to USC, so he was never able to suit up for the Trojans. The 25-year-old Wingfield appealed the NCAA's decision, but ultimately lost and sat out the 2025 season. Wingfield was expected to earn approximately $210,000 in NIL deals for his final year at USC.

He now has a spot on the team's 90-man offseason roster, despite his long and unorthodox journey to the league. Of course, Wingfield will face a major battle to secure a roster spot, but for now, an opportunity is all that he can ask for. We'll have to see if Wingfield can continue to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff and become the latest undrafted free agent to make an impact on the Dallas roster.

Dallas Cowboys OTA & Mandatory Minicamp Schedule

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

OTAs: Monday June 1, Tuesday June 2, Thursday June 4, Monday June 8, Tuesday June 9, and Thursday June 11

Mandatory Minicamp: Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 20

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