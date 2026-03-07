Full Details Emerge for Ravens' Massive Maxx Crosby Trade

The Baltimore Ravens made a massive trade that fans were hoping would be true and became a reality as they landed one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby was sent packing to Baltimore to give the Ravens the talented pass rusher they have needed. The speculation is that they have been involved in trade talks with the Raiders throughout the week, with more momentum growing as the week went on.

Now that the trade has settled down and the initial rush from the fan base there, now comes the burning question: what was all involved in the trade? What did both sides get to make this deal happen?

Full details of Maxx Crosby trade between Ravens and Raiders

Simply on the Ravens side, they are getting Crosby. He's a five-time Pro Bowler who has racked up 69.5 sacks in his career. In his NFL career, he has had more than 10 sacks in a season with the Raiders four times.

Baltimore is getting one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and someone who can jump into new head coach Jesse Minter's defense and make an immediate impact. This is the same Ravens defense that only had 30 sacks in 17 regular season games, only two teams had less than that.

As for the Raiders, they have acquired the Ravens' 2026 and 2027 first-round picks. This year's pick, the Ravens' 14th overall selection, means Las Vegas is getting a decently high pick for him. As for that 2027 pick, it could be anything, but with this Ravens team, it can be a pick in the 20s or 30s if the Ravens have anything to say about it.

On the Baltimore side, losing a high pick like that is hard and rare for the team to give up, as they have been known for loving their first-round picks. For them to make this kind of move, it means they are serious about winning now and believe Crosby is the guy that is going to make it happen.

The Ravens are lucky that it took just two first round picks to make this trade happen. There was speculation that more could have been involved, including adding a player as part of the deal.

Baltimore got their elite pass rusher they have been looking for and the Raiders get their picks. A win-win situation for all and a move the Ravens hope will get them in the Super Bowl.

