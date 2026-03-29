Dallas Cowboys' Myles Garrett Pipe Dream Officially Ended By Browns GM

Dallas Cowboys Nation was energized late last week, with news that the Cleveland Browns had revised the contract of superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett.

By moving around some of Garrett's guaranteed money, there was speculation that the contract revisions could make it easier for the Browns to trade the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

However, the pipe dream was short-lived, and the Cowboys faithful can move on from any hope of making a splash trade.

It didn't take long for the Browns to shut down any trade rumors, and general manager Andrew Berry provided another update at the owner meetings that made it clear Garrett will not be on the move.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms they’re not trading Myles Garrett after the contract revisions: pic.twitter.com/mstIQeny5c — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 29, 2026

"I'd say this, Myles is a career Brown," Berry told longtime Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "He is one of the faces of our organization.

"I think we've been very clear both past and present in terms of our feelings. I understand all the questions. I'll be honest, I don't really want to waste a ton more breath on the topic."

At least it was fun while it lasted.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also reported that the Browns are "adamant" about not trading Garrett.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is all smiles before a game at Huntington Bank Field | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It was not on the table last year," Garafolo said on NFL Network. "It is not on the table again this year. ... The Browns are saying they're not gonna trade him, and they've promised us that we're not gonna look dumb if we say that. So we'll see."

The Cowboys missed out on Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby and free agent Trey Hendrickson to start the new year, so there was some slight hope that the team would make a play for an elite edge rusher. Unfortunately for Cowboys Nation, it looks like things will have to wait until next month's NFL draft.

Garrett tied a career-high 60 overall tackles, while adding 33 tackles for a loss, 39 quarterback hits, and an NFL record 23 sacks en route to winning his second Defensive Player of the Year award last season.

While he is a Texas native, Garrett appears poised to remain in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.