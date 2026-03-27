Cowboys Named as Landing Spot in Myles Garrett Trade Talk

Myles Garrett is suddenly being floated as a potential trade candidate, and the Dallas Cowboys should be heavily interested in the Cleveland Browns' superstar pass-rusher.

Taken No. 1 overall out of Texas A&M in 2017, Garrett has developed into the best defensive player in the league. He recently earned his second consecutive NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, and set a new record for the most sacks in a single season with 23.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

In nine seasons, Garrett now has 125.5 sacks, which is a franchise record. That said, the Browns continue to struggle to win and could reshape their entire roster by trading Garrett for multiple draft picks. SI.com's Connor Orr says moving Garrett could make sense for the Browns and believes Dallas is a top landing spot.

"While Jerry Jones is more likely to discuss this trade and reap the benefits of free publicity than actually consummate it, Dallas has been on a defensive upgrade kick this offseason and was (again, theoretically) interested in Crosby. Garrett has the third-highest cap charge on the Browns this season, so shoehorning him onto a roster with Dak Prescott is not impossible," Orr wrote.

"Garrett would provide Jones with a bona fide star, which he loves to collect like one who procures children’s toys (keep in the wrapping, for display and clout purposes only). Garrett is also from Arlington, went to Texas A&M and may want to spend the remainder of his career without those nagging income taxes. "

Adding Garrett would truly be a "bust the budget" move and would catapult Dallas into contender status. His contract is also similar to what Jones was willing to pay Micah Parsons in 2025, making this a move Jones has to consider if he truly wants to win.

What led to the Myles Garrett trade rumors?

Myles Garrett poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at the Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just last season, Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Browns. While that seemingly kept him in Cleveland for the rest of his prime, a recent change made a trade seem more plausible.

On Thursday, it was reported that Garrett agreed to push back the deadlines for his 2026, 2027, and 2028 option bonuses. The new dates are now seven days prior to the start of each regular season, which opens the door for him to be traded before the 2026 campaign.

This isn't the first time Garrett's name has been floated in trade talks. The All-Pro requested a trade ahead of the 2025 season, but that led to his new contract. He then recorded 60 tackles and 23 sacks, but the Browns were just 5-12.