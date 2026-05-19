Cowboys Legend Dez Bryant On Board With Pursuing Star RB Nick Chubb

Javonte Williams was a breakout star for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 after signing a modest one-year contract in free agency.

The former Denver Broncos running back had a career resurgence, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging a career-high 4.8 yards per attempt. Williams was retained this offseason with a team-friendly three-year, $24 million deal, meaning he will again be the featured back in Dallas.

Behind Williams, however, there are some concerns. While Malik Davis showed potential, he had just 250 yards on the season and rushed the ball 52 times. He's still more experienced than rookie Jaydon Blue, who was active in just five games and had 38 attempts for 129 yards.

That uncertainty is why ESPN's Matt Bowen says the Cowboys are a potential fit for Nick Chubb in free agency. Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis recently discussed this possibility as well, saying Chubb could help push Blue and Davis. He's not the only one who sees this as an idea worth considering, however.

Dez Bryant has no issues with Cowboys pursuing Nick Chubb

Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant makes a fourth quarter touchdown reception against Washington CB Bashaud Breeland. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Dez Bryant, who spent eight years with the Cowboys, caught wind of the Chubb-to-Dallas idea and was completely on board. The former superstar wideout re-posted a message on X about Chubb, and said "Say now!..Hey now! That's great a great move!"

Bryant was released by the Cowboys ahead of the 2018 season and signed with the New Orleans Saints. He never suited up for them after suffering a torn Achilles and was unsigned in 2019. He played one final season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, appearing in six games. Despite finishing his career outside of Dallas, Bryant has stayed loyal to America's Team and cheers them on as much as any fan.

Nick Chubb's numbers in 2025 were encouraging

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb runs with the ball during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Chubb was once considered among the best running backs in the game. He had four consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 yards rushing for the Cleveland Browns, but suffered a gruesome knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Chubb was diagnosed with a torn ACL and MCL in the same knee he injured in 2015 during his collegiate career. He returned in 2024 but wasn’t the same player, averaging just 3.3 yards per attempt in eight games.

This past season, however, Chubb rebounded with the Houston Texans. In a reserve role, Chubb had 506 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He might not be the game-changer he once was, but he’s someone who makes the right read on nearly every attempt and is coming off a very encouraging season.

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