The official start of NFL free agency isn't until Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. EST. Despite this, there have already been some big moves throughout the league, including a couple by the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas is bringing in veteran pass rusher Rashan Gary via trade with the Green Bay Packers and has agreed to a deal with safety Jalen Thompson. They attempted to fill their void at linebacker, but missed out on Nakobe Dean, who chose the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are still options in free agency they can pursue, but the Cowboys might be willing to look at the trade market as well. If that's the case, here are three names they should consider to help fix their defense.

Patrick Queen, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen reacts after a defensive stop against the Baltimore Ravens. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Former first-round pick Patrick Queen has recently surfaced in trade rumors as he enters the final year of his deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Dallas hit a home run by working out a trade with Pittsburgh for wide receiver George Pickens.

It wouldn't be a bad idea to again pick up the phone and see what the Steelers would take in exchange for the veteran linebacker. Queen has been a consistent player throughout his career, recording at least 100 tackles in five of six seasons while playing for the Baltimore Ravens and Steelers.

Nick Herbig, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig reacts after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Dallas agreed to a new deal with Sam Williams on Monday, which helps add some depth on the edge, but they still need more help. That's why Patrick Queen shouldn't be the only Steeler on their radar.

Another name they should consider is Nick Herbig. An ascending player who had 7.5 sacks in a rotational role this past season, Herbig is also on an expiring deal. Pittsburgh might not be keen to move on from him, but since they've already invested heavily in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, it's still a possibility that should be explored.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks reacts after a play against the New England Patriots. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are in full rebuild mode, which is why the Cowboys should call and ask about Jordyn Brooks. Like the others on this list, he's on an expiring contract, and the Dolphins could be willing to move on for some extra draft capital.

Brooks was a top 10 linebacker in 2025 according to PFF, and posted the third-highest run defense grade at the position with a 92.0. He finished with an unreal 183 tackles and had 13 tackles for loss last year. That's the kind of difference-maker this Dallas defense needs.