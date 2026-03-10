NFL Insider Rips Cowboys' Optimistic Message After Day 1 of NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys came away from the first day of the legal tampering period ahead of NFL free agency with two agreements in place. Dallas agreed to trade for Pro Bowl pass rusher Rashan Gary in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, before agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with standout safety Jalen Thompson.

Dallas finished off the day by re-signing defensive end Sam Williams, but missed out on several of the top linebackers available.

Linebacker is arguably the Cowboys' biggest need, so the lack of additions stood out, especially after the team was linked to players like Nakobe Dean entering the negotiating period.

Despite missing out on some high-profile players, reports began to swirl that the Cowboys were "close" to landing some of their targets. Players like Dean and superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby were among the players the Cowboys were reportedly "close" on landing.

NFL insider Ross Tucker isn't buying into the optimistic message, Tucker simply believes the Cowboys are pushing a narrative to take some heat off of the front office for once again falling short.

“I see all these reports about how ‘close’ the Cowboys were…”



“Close does not exist. You either got the player or you didn't.”@RossTuckerNFL on the reports surrounding Dallas during free agency: pic.twitter.com/FiH5wgzCOd — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 10, 2026

"I see all these reports about how close the Cowboys were. There is no close. It's kind of funny that the Cowboys want it out there. That they're trying. Oh, we tried. You know, we gave up. We offered this for Max Crosby. Or we almost got Nakobe Dean," Tucker said. "There is no close. Close does not exist.

"You either got the player... Or you didn't. Close is not a thing."

While Tucker's message is understandable, especially after the team's recent history of sitting back and going bargain shopping, there is still some time for an impact move to be made. Deals cannot become official until the start of the new league year, which will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 10.