Cowboys Named Potential Landing Spot For 2x Pro Bowl EDGE on Value Deal

The Dallas Cowboys have been active to start the NFL offseason, working hard to revamp the league's worst pass defense. Dallas has been bringing in versatile players who fit into new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme, but there are still other major needs on the team.

Dallas has yet to address its issues at linebacker and EDGE, and they remain pressing needs as the NFL draft approaches.

There is also some time to add seasoned veterans to the roster, and several players remain available. In a recent look at some of the top players who are still on the market, Pro Football Network's Alex Kennedy discussed some of the potential fits for veteran free agents, with a former first-round pick and two-time Pro Bowler among those who could help the Dallas defense.

31-year-old Haason Reddick, who most recently played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is among the veteran EDGE rushers who Dallas should kick the tires on.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick reacts after a play against the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Reddick is projected to land a one-year deal worth $5 million, which is exactly the kind of contract the Cowboys are used to handing out in the offseason.

"Haason Reddick has now entered pass-rushing mercenary territory, having played for five teams in the last six years. In 2025, he totaled 2.5 sacks and 34 pressures in 13 games for the Buccaneers," Kennedy writes.

"Coming off of two disappointing seasons in a row, it’s unlikely at this point that Reddick returns to the Pro Bowl form he had with Philadelphia. That said, among the 123 edge rushers qualified for EDGEi scoring, he still ended the year above average, ranking No. 36."

Dallas took a chance on former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney last season, and he turned out to be the team's sack leader for 2025. If Reddick could contribute that type of value on a team-friendly contract, it would be the type of under-the-radar free agency move that would help the Cowboys' defense take a step forward this season under Parker.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Haason Reddick talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last season, Reddick recorded 31 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, six quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.