Dallas Cowboys Might Be On List of Teams Interested in Jadeveon Clowney

With the second wave of free agency underway, it's just a matter of time before former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney finds a new home.

Clowney is one of the most high-profile players left on the open market and easily the best free agent out of Dallas. The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a season in which he tallied 8.5 sacks, which was tops on the Cowboys.

When it comes to possible landing spots for Clowney, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports "some of his former teams" remain interested in Clowney, although he did not say which squads exactly, which means Dallas could be one of them.

"I gather that some of (Clowney's) former teams are interested in him, which is pretty easy when you've played for as many teams as he's played for," Garafolo said. "So, let's see about Clowney here in the near future."

Clowney has played for seven different teams during his career, with the Cowboys, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans all on that list.

Would Cowboys re-sign Jadeveon Clowney?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

We know Clowney liked his time in Dallas and he would be interested in coming back.

"Oh man, it was great. I enjoyed Dallas, playing on primetime every week. It was a great experience, man, and playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas was special for me. A lot of people watching, a lot of families showing up, and I had a great time playing for Dallas," Clowney said.

We also know that, despite all the Cowboys' additions at edge rusher, a team can never have too many. That's especially true when Dallas has some question marks with their current ones.

The jury is still out on what a rookie in Malachi Lawrence and a second-year player in Donovan Ezeiruaku will be in 2026, and Rashan Gary is no sure thing, either, after he didn't sack any quarterbacks in the second half of last season.

But owner Jerry Jones didn't seem like he thought a Clowney return was in the cards after the NFL owners meetings.

“It’s real hard when you look at how Clowney came on last year in the snaps he gave us," he said. "It’s real hard not to have a place there for Clowney, but you can’t have it all. You just can’t have it all. If things go right for us, we’ve already made a signing, we’ve made trades, we think that’s the better way to go. And, of course, we got the draft. It can very easily answer some of that question.”

There also seemed to be an indication that one of the reasons Clowney might not re-sign in Dallas is because he isn't a good scheme fit in Christian Parker's defense.

"He led the Cowboys in sacks last season and in January seemed like a prime candidate they would like to retain. But the move to a new scheme with DC Christian Parker seems like the Cowboys will look to other edge players first without completely shutting the door on Clowney's return," ESPN's Todd Archer wrote.

The veteran would definitely push back on that notion, though.

"I walk in every year and play well on every scheme and every team I’ve been on," Clowney said. "I want to continue to do that going into year 13. Showing people wrong and proving that I can still play at a high level. It don’t matter where I end up, where I play at, just know I’m coming to show you again and prove people wrong again.”

Whatever the case may be, it would appear based on Garafolo's reporting that there is at least a chance Dallas might be a team interested in bringing Clowney back. We'll just have to wait and see.