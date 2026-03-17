Dallas Cowboys Retain Key Piece of Offensive Line Amid Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are addressing their offensive line depth this offseason by retaining a key player.

Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Cowboys offensive lineman T.J. Bass has signed his second-round restricted free agent tender with the team, which secures his return to the team for next season.

Dallas had the option to let Bass walk in free agency or match an incoming offer from another interested team, but this move shows that the Cowboys see him as a key piece of the offensive line's depth for next season.

In three seasons with Dallas, Bass had played in 48 games while receiving 10 starts.

What T.J. Bass Brings to Table for Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams praised Bass for his ability at the guard spot but admitted that the team could benefit from him getting some experience at center as well.

"The biggest thing is that he's done a really nice job at guard," Adams said, via DallasCowboys.com. "We're all competing for jobs, and so we feel like we know that he gives us a pretty high level, or at least a very efficient player at guard, and where he lacks the most experience is at center.

"It behooves us to put him there and say, 'Hey, you need to be able to do this,' because the more people you have that can snap the football on gameday, the less likely you are of a complete mess."

While Bass isn't a new face in the facility, he's a key retention for the Cowboys, who have already made moves to keep players like wide receiver George Pickens, running back Javonte Williams, defensive end Sam Williams and kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In free agency, Dallas has also signed Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson oin a three-year, $36 million deal while adding Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, Detroit Lions defensive end Tyrus Wheat, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell, Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke and San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Matt Hennessy.

The Cowboys could be on the brink of making more moves as the offseason treads on but only time will tell.