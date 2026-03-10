Cowboys Continue Defensive Overhaul With Massive Interior Addition

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are still making moves.

Jones promised the Cowboys would be more aggressive this offseason to fix their defense. With Christian Parker taking over as their new defensive coordinator, Dallas is switching their defensive scheme, which will feature some 3-4 lineups.

Parker has stated that Kenny Clark fits well in that system, saying when the two were together in Green Bay that Clark was one of the best nose tackles in the game. Now, they have someone who can rotate in the lineup with him.

According to Mike Garafolo, Dallas came to terms with Otito Ogbonnia, who spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. During that span, he played in 42 games with 20 starts.

The #Cowboys have agreed to terms with NT Otito Ogbonnia on a one-year, $3 million deal.



Ogbonnia, who played in 42 games with 20 starts in four seasons with the #Chargers, heads to Dallas on a deal negotiated by @kenny_zuckerman of @PrioritySports. pic.twitter.com/XyfR5nFzu0 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Ogbonnia has never been a flashy player, but he does a lot of the dirty work. He's recorded 82 tackles and a half-sack in his career.

Landing in Dallas reunites him with former teammate Osa Odighizuwa, as the two played together at UCLA. The Cowboys have multiple Bruins on the defensive line now, with Clark and second-year player Jay Toia having also attended UCLA.

Cowboys defense will have multiple new contributors

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary runs onto the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ogbonnia is the fourth defender to join the Cowboys since the NFL's legal tampering period began. First, they acquired Rashan Gary in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, giving them a new pass-rusher on the edge.

They also agreed to terms with two defensive backs. First, it was Jalen Thompson, who played for assistant Ryan Smith, who was a cornerbacks coach with the Arizona Cardinals. Thompson lines up at safety but can also play in the slot.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys agreed to a deal with P.J. Locke, who also has ties to the staff. He was with the Denver Broncos while Parker was the defensive backs coach. Locke is seen as a strong safety capable of playing alongside Malik Hooker. That frees up Thompson to play in the slot, which will drastically improve the secondary.

Dallas still needs to find help at linebacker, and they were in conversations with Nakobe Dean, who wound up choosing the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas can still shore up that position with one of their two picks in the opening round of the upcoming NFL draft.