Cowboys Disrespected in Latest NFL Offensive Power Rankings

Despite going 7-9-1 and missing the playoffs for the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys boasted one of the league’s most explosive offenses.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson led an elite aerial attack while Javonte Williams was a bruiser on the ground. Their balance was tough for opposing teams to deal with as they racked up 6,663 yards and 471 points.

Surprisingly, the Cowboys will return all 11 starters this season, meaning they’re expected to be just as dangerous in 2025. That’s why it was a little surprising to see where they landed in a recent offensive ranking from Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport.

Davenport had the Cowboys fifth overall, but they were oddly behind the Jacksonville Jaguars, who lost Travis Etienne this offseason. Etienne recorded 1,399 yards from scrimmage with 13 touchdowns, which is enough to hurt any offense, whereas the Cowboys have continuity on their side.

”As you can see, practically nothing has changed for a unit that ranked very highly in 2025. The biggest issue was ball security, but they even seemed to iron that out with just three turnovers in their last four games,” Davenport wrote.

“Continuity on the depth chart and within the coaching staff should benefit a team with all of the pieces in place at all the skill positions and most of the offensive line.”

Reasons for concern with Cowboys’ offense

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Davenport does point out two concerns for the Cowboys. One is their turnovers, which he stated was an area they improved upon down the stretch. An improved defense should help in this area as well since the Cowboys offense shouldn’t have to press as often as they did in 2025.

The other concern is left tackle Tyler Guyton, who ranked 57th out of 88 tackles, according to PFF. A first-round pick in 2024, Guyton hasn’t hit his stride just yet, and to make matters worse, Terence Steele has had his share of troubles on the right side.

If Dallas is going to prove their doubters wrong this season, they need both those players at their best.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL offensive stats

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams celebrates with QB Dak Prescott after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dallas was second in the league with 6,663 total yards and seventh with 471 points.

They were the No. 2 passing offense with 4,527 yards and ninth in rushing with 2,136 yards. They were 17th with 21 turnovers, which has to be a point of emphasis in 2026.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —