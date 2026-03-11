Dallas Cowboys Trade Sends Starting DL to Rising AFC Team

The Dallas Cowboys are staying busy on the trade market as the NFL's free agency period continues this offseason.

Minutes after reports surfaced that the Cowboys were trading defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers to help clear up cap space in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick, another member of the Dallas defensive line is now headed elsewhere.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Cowboys are trading veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for another seventh-round pick.

Thomas, 30, was the No. 3 overall pick by the 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft but joined the Cowboys last offseason. In his only season with Dallas, he appeared in 16 games (two starts) while posting 27 total tackles (10 solo), two quarterback hits and one pass breakup.

Thomas will now reunite with former Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who is now on staff with the Titans under new head coach Robert Saleh.

NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas | Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While speaking to the media recently at a charity event this offseason, Thomas said that Whitecotton is "the man for the job" for the once-vacant defensive coordinator position in Dallas. But of course, the Cowboys ended up hiring Christian Parker instead.

"He's been amazing to me," Thomas said, per the team website. "Every d-line I've been on, we've been great under him. He commands intensity, he commands greatness, he has a high standard for us that he doesn't bend on ever. Whether it's Week 1 or Week 17 and you're not going to the playoffs, he holds us to the same standard every day."

After spending four seasons with the 49ers, one with the Las Vegas Raiders and three with the New York Jets, the Cowboys signed Thomas to a two-year, $6 million contract last offseason.

As he nears the end of his NFL career, Thomas will now get a chance to contribute as a potential starter on a Titans team that's looking to show major improvement after finishing with a 3-14 record this past season.