Cowboys Contacted By Major NFC Rival Amid Osa Odighizuwa Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys finding themselves in trade rumors is a common occurrence, whether or not anything ultimately materializes. That has been the case once again ahead of the official start of the new NFL year.

Dallas was involved in some high-profile rumors surrounding Las Vegas Raiders superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby, but the team was not willing to part ways with two first-round picks. That door could be opened again, however, after the Baltimore Ravens pulled out of the agreed deal due to medical concerns.

The latest rumor surrounding Dallas, meanwhile, involves one of its own players: star defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, who signed a four-year, $80 million contract last offseason.

Since Odighizuwa agreed to his deal, the Cowboys have added defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark via trade. On Monday, the team agreed to trade for Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl edge Rashan Gary. On Tuesday, the team added another defensive tackle, Otito Ogbonnia. That led to multiple teams reaching out to Dallas about Odighizuwa's availability.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, one of the teams that has reached out to the Cowboys about Odighizuwa is the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa pressures San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Last season, Odighizuwa appeared in all 17 games with 13 starts, recording 44 total tackles, a career-high 23 quarterback hits, six tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks.

While there is no denying Odighizuwa's talent, he has become expendable because of the team's crowded defensive tackle room. His contract is also one of three at defensive tackle that exceededs $20 million per year, so moving Odighizuwa would give the Cowboys some cap flexibility.

It will be interesting to see what suitors emerge for Odighizuwa as the conversations continue, but it looks like the Cowboys are willing to explore all options. Let's just hope that the Cowboys will be able to get strong value in return for Odighizuwa, like potentially a Day 2 draft pick -- which the team is currently without.

The 2026 NFL calendar year officially begins on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.