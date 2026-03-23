Cowboys' Updated Salary Cap Space Entering Week 3 of NFL Free Agency
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The Dallas Cowboys entered the NFL offseason over the salary cap and needed to make several moves in order to become cap compliant for the 2026 league year.
Dallas restructured the contracts of several star players, including the likes of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Quinnen Williams, and Kenny Clark.
Thanks to the restructuring, the Cowboys were able to make several signings to improve the defensive side of the ball. And despite the number of signings, the team still has plenty of salary cap space to work with.
Dallas had a quiet second week of free agency, but as we prepare for the third week of the new league year, the team still has an opportunity to make some moves with just over $16 million available.
With the $16.1 million available, the Cowboys have the 20th-most cap space in the league.
The Tennessee Titans have the most available space with $64.5 million, while the Chicago Bears have just $1 million to work with.
A full look at the salary cap picture for all 32 teams can be seen below, via Spotrac.
2026 NFL Salary Cap Picture
- Tennessee Titans $64.5 million
- Washington Commanders $50.2 million
- Los Angeles Chargers $49.9 million
- New York Jets $47.6 million
- Arizona Cardinals $45.4 million
- Seattle Seahawks $38.2 million
- New England Patriots $33.9 million
- Philadelphia Eagles $33.7 million
- Pittsburgh Steelers $30.6 million
- Baltimore Ravens $30.5 million
- Los Angeles Rams $28.4 million
- San Francisco 49ers $27.8 million
- Indianapolis Colts $27.6 million
- Detroit Lions $24.6 million
- Las Vegas Raiders $24.3 million
- Green Bay Packers $23.2 million
- Cincinnati Bengals $22.7 million
- Cleveland Browns $21.6 million
- Denver Broncos $20.1 million
- Dallas Cowboys $16.1 million
- Atlanta Falcons $15 million
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers $15 million
- Houston Texans $14.7 million
- New Orleans Saints $14.2 million
- Buffalo Bills $13.2 million
- Minnesota Vikings $9 million
- Kansas City Chiefs $8.2 million
- Jacksonville Jaguars $6.9 million
- Carolina Panthers $5.1 million
- New York Giants $4.2 million
- Miami Dolphins $2.3 million
- Chicago Bears $1 million
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