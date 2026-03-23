Cowboys' Updated Salary Cap Space Entering Week 3 of NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys entered the NFL offseason over the salary cap and needed to make several moves in order to become cap compliant for the 2026 league year.

Dallas restructured the contracts of several star players, including the likes of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Quinnen Williams, and Kenny Clark.

Thanks to the restructuring, the Cowboys were able to make several signings to improve the defensive side of the ball. And despite the number of signings, the team still has plenty of salary cap space to work with.

Dallas had a quiet second week of free agency, but as we prepare for the third week of the new league year, the team still has an opportunity to make some moves with just over $16 million available.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with EVP Stephen Jones before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the $16.1 million available, the Cowboys have the 20th-most cap space in the league.

The Tennessee Titans have the most available space with $64.5 million, while the Chicago Bears have just $1 million to work with.

A full look at the salary cap picture for all 32 teams can be seen below, via Spotrac.

2026 NFL Salary Cap Picture

The NFL shield logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images