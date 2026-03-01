Updated Cowboys Salary Cap Info After Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Restructures

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for NFL free agency and made several moves over the weekend to put themselves in a good position to revamp the roster in the offseason. It all started by placing the franchise tag on star wide receiver George Pickens, before working some salary cap magic to free up spending money.

On Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed the Cowboys have restructured a handful of deals to free up $66 million in cap space.

Dallas restructured deals for star quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and offensive guard Tyler Smith, which will give the team some flexibility.

If Jerry Jones and company are serious about a willingness to "bust the budget" during the offseason, they'll have the money to do so. Of course, Cowboys Nation knows not to get its hopes up when it comes to free agent spending, but hopefully this year will be different.

Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb walk off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“The Cowboys will restructure the contracts of QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, and G Tyler Smith, which will create $66 million of room,” Schefter said.

“Jerry Jones said the Cowboys will rework the contracts of DTs Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams, and Osa Odighizuwa, who are scheduled to count around $63 million against the cap.”

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With the extra cash in free agency, the Cowboys can immediately upgrade the defense with some players who could step in from day one and make an impact on the field. If the NFL Combine is any indication, the Cowboys will put a strong focus on improving in the secondary and at linebacker.

Luckily, the team has two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, fo the team can add a mix of veteran and rookie talent as the roster rebuild comes to fruition.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.