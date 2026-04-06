Former Cowboys $97 Million Bust Predicted to Sign With Division Rival in Free Agency

It has been a brutal few years in a row for former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

After putting himself on a superstar trajectory over his first few years in the NFL and earning a $97 million contract extension, Diggs' career completely derailed in the years that followed.

Injuries played a large part in that, but Diggs simply couldn't return to his early-career form when he actually was on the field.

Things came to a head late last season, when the Cowboys cut ties with the veteran cornerback, which led to Diggs landing in Green Bay with the Packers.

Diggs appeared in two games for Green Bay, one of which came in the playoffs, but the veteran didn't see any improvement in that short span.

The two-time Pro Bowler saw 33 defensive snaps in his Packers debut in Week 18 but was limited to just one in the postseason. Green Bay then quickly released Diggs this offseason.

Trevon Diggs predicted to sign with Commanders

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Diggs is one of the more high-profile players left in free agency and it's just a matter of time before a team takes a flyer on him.

FanSided's Austen Bundy predicts it will be the Washington Commanders who sign Diggs.

"You could argue there's no way a long-time Dallas Cowboy would sign with the rival Commanders but this would be an exception," Bundy writes.

"Diggs was heavily coached up by then-defensive coordinator Dan Quinn who now leads Washington and has a lot of respect for his former pupil," he added. "The Commanders are in need of veteran cornerback help, especially since the Marshon Lattimore experiment didn't work out."

Would the Commanders sign Diggs?

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Improving the defense was a point of emphasis for the Commanders this offseason.

Washington couldn't stop a nosebleed on defense last season en route to the 27th-ranked scoring defense. Stopping the run and pass were both a problem for the Commanders' lowly unit.

Washington has added Amik Robertson and Ahkello Witherspoon to a room that also includes Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil, but the Commanders should be looking for more competition and depth.

There are no promises with Diggs, but perhaps he can rebound in head coach Dan Quinn's defense after notching both of his Pro Bowls while Quinn was the Cowboys' defensive play-caller.

Adding Diggs offers zero risk for the Commanders, also, as the veteran will garner a minimum-salary deal in free agency as he looks to get his career back on track.