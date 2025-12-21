Cowboys' Trevon Diggs finally reveals story behind mystery concussion

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs made his highly anticipated return from injured reserve on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, it did not help the team's wounded secondary, with the Cowboys giving up 34 points in a loss.

After the game, Diggs spoke to the media and shared a revelation about the mystery concussion he suffered earlier this season during a "home accident."

Diggs suffered the concussion in late October, before he was placed on injured reserve.

MORE: 3 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 16 loss to Chargers

According to Diggs, he was trying to be a "handy man" when a mounted television pole came crashing down on his head from the ceiling.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"After nearly two months, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs gives answer on how his concussion happened at home. He told reporters a mounted TV pole fell on his head," Brianna Aldridge of CBS News Texas wrote on X.

"He added it was a larger one that hangs from the ceiling. Diggs jokingly said he was trying to be a 'handyman.'"

MORE: 3 frustrating takeaways from Cowboys' loss to Chargers in Week 16

Diggs was also dealing with a nagging knee injury when he was initially placed on injured reserve, before getting activated on Saturday afternoon as his 21-day practice window came to an end.

This season, Diggs has appeared in just six games, totaling 18 tackles, but he has yet to record any interceptions or passes defensed.

Trevon Diggs' rollercoaster 2025 campaign

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Diggs was briefly benched earlier this season, with the Cowboys' coaching staff suggesting it was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his inconsistent play to start the year.

He then missed time with the mystery concussion suffered during an "accident" at his home. There has been very little information about the incident, other than Diggs saying, "It happens, it's life. Things happen."

Diggs has played in just 19 of 43 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16