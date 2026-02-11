Cowboys Legend Hints at Real Reason for Trevon Diggs' Departure
The Dallas Cowboys' defense certainly doesn't look like it did last offseason, as some familiar faces are no longer with the team.
Micah Parsons is the most obvious one, as his exit via trade to the Green Bay Packers sent shockwaves through the NFL prior to Week 1.
But a few months later, one of his close friends found himself parting ways with the Cowboys in a move that felt inevitable.
The Cowboys released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs before the end of the regular season after six years with the team, which included a historic 2021 campaign.
But now, the Cowboys legend, whose name is etched into history, is sharing his thoughts on why Dallas chose to part ways with Diggs.
Trevon Diggs' Saga Takes Another Turn
In a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, legendary Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls said that the real reason for Diggs' departure potentially stemmed from his inability to buy into the culture under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
“There are some relationships that you think can handle more than you thought," Walls said. "There are some relationships that are up and down. I’m sure Trevon thought that this was going to work out, but you’ve got to do your part. There are rumors that he wasn’t doing that, and I’m not talking about on the field, necessarily. I’m talking about buying into the culture of the team.”
During that historic 2021 season, Diggs tied Walls' single-season Cowboys record with 11 interceptions. Walls posted those numbers as a rookie in 1981 and it appeared the record was untouchable until Diggs did it 40 years later.
However, Diggs was never able to come close to putting together that kind of production again. He was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 31 but was released less than a month later after the team was eliminated from the playoffs.
