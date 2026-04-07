George Pickens-Cowboys Contract Situation Gets Optimistic Outlook From NFL Insider

Will he or won't he? That's the question that has been hanging over the Dallas Cowboys organization in regard to whether breakout star wide receiver George Pickens will play the 2026 NFL season on the franchise tag.

Dallas slapped the franchise tag on Pickens before the start of the new league year, which lands Pickens a one-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $27.2 million.

There has been growing buzz that Pickens will not play on the franchise tag and is not expected at the team's offseason program without a long-term deal, which would drag the saga out until mid-July.

But recently, NFL insider Jane Slater shared her thoughts on the situation, which shows some optimism that things could work out with Pickens returning to the team and without a fractured relationship.

The Cowboys still have rough 3 months to figure out an extension for George Pickens.



As we wait, a case for the wide receiver on tonight’s Insiders pic.twitter.com/EFb13cFETb — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 6, 2026

You know, it's hard to say. I mean, thinking back to last year, we thought the Micah Parsons deal was getting done until it didn't. Word of advice for George Pickens: don't enter Jerry Jones's office without your agent. Tell him to pick up the phone and call David Mulugheta," Slater said. "Look, when you listen to the guys on this team, he is a critical part of this offense. Now, Dak Prescott used the word vital to describe him, and it was CeeDee Lamb who talked about him in the offseason, saying he doesn't care if he gets paid more than him. He just wants him on this team.

"And then, as for Jerry, where he stands on it, you heard some of his comments there. Just reading between the lines, I get the sense that he wants him here. He seems optimistic. And though team sources have told me Pickens, at times, has been habitually late to meetings. On the field, it's a move that's paid off for Dallas by making that trade last season. Now, if you looked at how Dallas moved in free agency, there doesn't seem to be panic as it relates to the wide receivers room. If anything, I think they've been intentional with what they've done. Of course, they got Javante Williams extended, but they focused solely on defense, and I think that's a good thing.

There is no denying the Cowboys locker room has accepted Pickens and wants him to return. It's up to Jerry Jones to follow through with his messaging and make a long-term deal happen.

As Slater noted, Dallas is moving forward like they expect Pickens to be back, so let's hope that everything plays in their favor and the team is not left with another star player contract saga distracting from the team leading into training camp.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with George Pickens after a touchdown pass | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last season, Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9). They were career highs in all three categories, and Pickens proved that he is deserving of a blockbuster deal.

Whether that happens in Dallas remains to be seen, but everyone will have their fingers crossed.