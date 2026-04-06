How Likely Are Dallas Cowboys to Trade George Pickens?

For the third time in as many years, the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with a drawn out contract extension.

In 2024, it was quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who each wound up signing extensions. Still, the team suffered since Lamb held out and was admittedly slow to start the season.

The following season, EDGE Micah Parsons was negotiating a new deal, but those talks fell apart. Eventually, Parsons was traded and the Cowboys defense was a disaster without him.

This year, it’s wide receiver George Pickens who has yet to secure a long-term deal. After exploding with 1,429 yards during his first season with the Cowboys, Pickens was given the franchise tag. He has yet to sign the tag, and there’s speculation he will hold out for a long-term deal. He’s also unable to work out with the team until he signs a contract.

Following the Parsons drama one year ago, the Pickens’ situation naturally leads to concerns about a potential trade. According to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, however, that might not be an issue. While rating every trade rumor on a scale of 1-10, Moton gave the Pickens rumor a three, saying he will help Prescott succeed.

“Nonetheless, if Dallas wants to get the most out of Dak Prescott, who's the league's highest-paid quarterback in terms of average annual salary at $60 million per year, it makes sense to retain Pickens for the long term,” Moton said.

“The Cowboys have $14.4 million in cap space, and they could restructure Quinnen Williams' contract to clear an additional $14.6 million. The club has the financial flexibility to sign Pickens to a new deal, keeping the league's No. 2 passing attack from the previous campaign mostly intact.”

Will George Pickens stay in Dallas?

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The desire to keep their impressive aerial attack together will win out, according to Moton, who says there’s a small chance Pickens gets traded. Instead, he sees the two sides working out a deal before camp.

“While a trade is possible, the Cowboys are more likely to strike a deal with Pickens before training camp,” Moton wrote.

For fans, it would be a welcome change to have closure by the time camp began. After consecutive seasons with contract drama, it would be great to focus on football and nothing else when the team begins camp.