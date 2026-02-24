Javonte Williams Opens Up About Love of Dallas After New Cowboys Contract

The Dallas Cowboys got ahead of the curve over the weekend, agreeing to a three-year contract with breakout star running back Javonte Williams.

By signing Williams early, the Cowboys bucked their previous trend and negotiated a new deal before the running back market reset at the start of NFL free agency.

Williams is coming off of a career-best year and could have landed a major payday on the open market, but as it turns out, he ended up where he always wanted to be.

MORE: New 2026 Cowboys Mock Draft Lands Shutdown Corner, Stud Pass Rusher

On Tuesday, Williams officially put ink to paper and signed his new contract, before opening up about his love of Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs onto the field before a game against the Washington Commanders | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I could've [listened to other offers]," Williams said, via the Cowboys' official website. "But it's about just being here and being around everybody. I feel the love here. This is where I wanted to be.

"At the beginning of the season, I didn't even know how it was going to go. But I feel like it worked out for both sides. Everything was good. I'm just blessed."

MORE: Notorious Cowboys Fan Urges Dallas to Move On From George Pickens

Williams entered the season in an uncertain backfield with veteran Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue, but he quickly emerged as the bell-cow back and took full advantage of the opportunity.

During his first season with the Cowboys, Williams carried the ball 252 times for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns, all of which ranked in the top 10 in the league.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams has established himself as a key part of the Cowboys' offense moving forward. He outperformed his one-year, $3 million "prove-it" deal a season ago, and has now been rewarded with a $24 million payday.

If Williams can replicate his 2025 success, it will be crucial for the Cowboys, who can rely on the revamped running game under Klayton Adams, which has helped open up the passing game for Dak Prescott and the high-flying Cowboys receiving corps.