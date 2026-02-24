New 2026 Cowboys Mock Draft Lands Shutdown Corner, Stud Pass Rusher

The NFL offseason is underway, and the Dallas Cowboys are putting a strong emphasis on improving on the defensive side of the ball.

When it comes to the NFL draft, the team has two first-round picks, so it could take a major step forward by adding some immediate impact players.

Ahead of on-field workouts at the Scouting Combine, draft guru Mel Kiper dropped his latest first-round mock draft.

As you might expect, the Cowboys double-dip on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After addressing the worst pass defense in the league, the Cowboys add some much-needed help at defensive end to bolster the pass rush.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest Cowboys first-round projections from Mel Kiper can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates after a play against the Clemson Tigers | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"No team gave up more passing plays of 25 or more yards last season than the Cowboys (46). Trevon Diggs was cut at the end of the season, and DaRon Bland is coming off his second surgery on his left foot in two years. If there weren't already enough signs for Dallas, the entire cornerback class is still available at No. 12 here," wrote Kiper.

"Delane can shut down opposing receivers while also making a bunch of plays on the ball. He broke up 11 passes and pulled down two interceptions last season."

In his final season, Delane, who transferred to LSU from Virginia Tech, has recorded 45 total tackles, two interceptions, and a career-high passes defensed.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Akheem Mesidor, defensive end, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor against the Indiana Hoosiers during the National Championship | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mesidor began his six-year college career at West Virginia before transferring to Miami in 2020. In his final season, Mesidor had a breakout season with 63 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

"It's an all-defense first round for Dallas -- first cornerback (Mansoor Delane at No. 12), now edge rusher. Of course, Mesidor wouldn't be a one-for-one replacement for Micah Parsons, who was sorely missed in Dallas last season. But with 12.5 sacks in the final season of a six-year college career, Mesidor would at least jump-start the pass rush and start to build that unit back up," Kiper writes.

"Jadeveon Clowney was the lone Cowboys player to crack six sacks in 2025 (8.5), and he's a free agent. Jerry Jones has to commit to using premium picks on the edge, especially with one of the league's tighter cap situations."