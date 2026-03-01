Jerry Jones Admits to Disappointing Cowboys Fans During Super Bowl Drought

It's early in the offseason, but things feel different with the Dallas Cowboys. They moved on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one disastrous season, and did so quickly.

Not only did Jerry Jones avoid dragging that decision out, as he has done in the past, but he also allowed head coach Brian Schottenheimer to conduct a true search for the team's new defensive coordinator.

That led to the hiring of Christian Parker, who has put together an impressive staff. Fans were thrilled with how the coaching search unfolded, and we also saw the Cowboys quickly retain one of their top free agents by signing Javonte Williams to a three-year extension.

Jerry Jones says he let Dallas Cowboys fans down

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's hard to get too excited since the team is in the midst of a 30-year Super Bowl drought, but it seems as though Jones is finally approaching things differently. Another positive sign that he could be changing is a recent admission made by Jones to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. Jones told Watkins that he's let fans down and wants them to know he's doing all he can to bring more titles to the Cowboys.

"Yes, I do. I know that my way of addressing it, which would be just what we’re sitting here talking to you about, is the best way to correct it. The thing that I would want our fans to know, is how much input that I have into what goes on when they see a ball snapped or a play and how much third-party input," Jones said.

"Anybody that’s been around me, anybody, Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcells as far as any coaches, can’t talk to Larry Lacewell of course. You talk to some of those guys, I scrape the floor trying to get some information to make the best decision that we can. I got my you-know-what kicked when I said the other day I wanted to win Super Bowls. Well I certainly, I really can’t accept just the fault of winning one Super Bowl. And then what? I got more time on my clock than that in my mind," Jones added.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the media in his annual combine press briefing that he’s let the fans down by not winning another Super Bowl since the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/1HTMlTsMuv — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 28, 2026

Jones has been open about making mistakes this offseason, even saying he shouldn't have let Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency. He's also vowed to approach things differently.

That alone should give fans hope that things could improve this coming season.