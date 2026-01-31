The Dallas Cowboys have made a second hire for the coaching staff of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who previously served as the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach of the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas' most recent addition is Green Bay Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley, who has an intriguing tie to the organization.

Before getting into coaching, Ansley was a safety for the Troy Trojans, where he played alongside Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware, who went on to win a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

While the beginning of his journey is exciting for fans, he has the resume to back up the excitement.

Before joining the Packers, Ansley served as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. He also served as defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Volunteers and was an assistant for the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Las Vegas Raiders.

During his time at Alabama, Ansley helped develop some incredible defensive backs, like Chuck Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award winner Minkah Fitzpatrick, along with All-American Marlon Humphrey.

We'll have to see if he can bring that same kind of success to the Cowboys' secondary, which is in desperate need of help.

Last season, the Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Along with hiring Ansley, the Cowboys have a busy weekend of interviews with Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin, Philadelphia Eagles assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams, and USC Trojans co-defensive coordinator, run game coordinator, and defensive line coach Eric Henderson set to meet with the team.

