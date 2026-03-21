New Cowboys Mock Draft Takes Unexpected Swing With Shocking Round 1 Pick

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL draft with two picks in Round 1, and the belief is that they will use each of those selections on defensive players.

Dallas can go in several directions, with their biggest roster holes being at linebacker and edge. They can also use more depth at cornerback and adding a young safety to take over for Malik Hooker, who is a free agent in 2027, wouldn't be a bad move either.

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What they're unlikely to do is add an offensive player, especially at a position that's already a strength. That's exactly what they do, however, in a new mock draft from Underdog NFL Draft's Hayden Winks. In his latest mock draft, Winks has the Cowboys taking Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 12 overall.

Hayden Winks' Mock Draft 2.0 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZBGvQSjKwy — Underdog NFL Draft - Josh & Hayden (@UDFootballShow) March 20, 2026

Round 1, Pick 12: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dallas selecting Sadiq would be a surprise selection for sure, especially after Jake Ferguson signed a four-year, $52 million extension this past season.

That doesn't mean it would be a bad pick. Sadiq is an explosive player who ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 43.5-inch vertical jump. He's a weapon as a receiver, but also gets it done as a blocker as well.

Round 1, Pick 20: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After taking Sadiq, the Cowboys then grab CJ Allen at pick No. 20 in Winks' draft. Allen would fill a huge need as a middle linebacker capable of wearing the green dot.

Considered a quarterback of the defense, Allen would fill their biggest need and help solidify their defensive rebuild.

Such a strategy has worked in the past for the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

We can criticize Winks for the prediction, but it wasn't long ago when the Cowboys made a similar move, which worked out incredibly well.

Dallas was desperately in need of help at cornerback and on the edge during the 2020 NFL draft, but went a different direction when they were on the clock at No. 17. The Cowboys selected wide receiver CeeDee Lamb despite just signing Amari Cooper to a five-year, $100 million contract extension that offseason.

The Cowboys' selection worked out beautifully as Cooper and Lamb proved to be a dangerous combination. Lamb remains their most consistent wideout, entering the 2026 season on the heels of his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.