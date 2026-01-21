Cowboys Star Earns Pro Bowl Replacement Nod After Bounce-Back Season

The Dallas Cowboys now have six players participating in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, with news that star tight end Jake Ferguson has been named a late replacement for the annual all-star game.

Ferguson earned his nod after the brutal injury to San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who suffered a torn Achilles during the team's NFL playoff run. The Pro Bowl selection makes Ferguson just the fourth tight end in franchise history to earn multiple Pro Bowl nods, joining Jason Witten (11), Jay Novacek (5), and Billy Joe DuPree (3).

The 27-year-old Ferguson joins Dak Prescott, first-time Pro Bowler George Pickens, offensive line standout Tyler Smith, star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and Brandon Aubrey.

Before the 2025-26 season, the Cowboys put their faith in Ferguson, and it paid off throughout the year.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

During training camp, Ferguson signed a four-year, $50 million extension to make him the eighth highest-paid tight end in the league.

This season, Ferguson recorded career-highs in receptions (88) and touchdowns (8), after failing to find the endzone last season. He recorded 600 receiving yards, which is the second most in a single-season for his career.

With Ferguson under contract through the 2029 season, it will be exciting to see how he continues to develop with his crucial role in the team's offense.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Tuesday, February 3, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson is interviewed by NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All of the information you need to watch the 2026 Pro Bowl Games can be seen below.

2026 Pro Bowl Games TV & viewing info

The Pro Bowl Games logo on the Camping World Stadium field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date: Tuesday, February 3

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Moscone Center

TV Info: ESPN/Disney XD

