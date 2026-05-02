One Trade Dallas Cowboys Should Still Be Pushing After NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys vastly improved their defense during the 2026 NFL draft. Not only did they add safety Caleb Downs, edge Malachi Lawrence, and linebacker Jaishawn Barham with their first three picks, but they also brought in linebacker Dee Winters in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

We don't know yet if these changes will fix their defense, which was a mess in 2025, but it gives new defensive coordinator Christian Parker plenty to work with. That said, there are still some concerns with depth, primarily at linebacker and cornerback.

Dallas did add one starter at linebacker in Winters, and Barham could work his way into a key role as well. What they didn't do, however, is find someone who can start at cornerback during the draft.

Cowboys should add premier slot cornerback Kenny Moore II

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II celebrates an interception during a game against the Tennessee Titans. | Grace Hollars/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

The Cowboys cornerback corps has more talent this season for sure. They signed Cobie Durant in free agency and Christian Parker has faith in Shavon Revel despite a subpar rookie campaign. In the draft, however, the only player they added was Florida's Devin Moore at No. 114 overall in Round 4.

Moore has plenty of potential, but he's an outside cornerback with a lengthy injury history. He was more than worth the risk, but the Cowboys could still use an experienced nickel cornerback. That's why they should call the Indianapolis Colts about Kenny Moore II.

Dallas has options when it comes to the nickel with DaRon Bland and Caleb Downs standing out as the best fits. The problem is moving Bland from outside corner to the nickel would weaken their coverage on the boundary. The same is true if Downs moves from safety into a slot role too often.

Adding Moore gives Parker more depth in the secondary and after the number of injuries this unit dealt with in 2025, it would make sense to build as much depth as possible.

What would it cost to add Kenny Moore?

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II intercepts a pass during a game against the Buffalo Bills. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Moore and the Colts have mutually agreed to part ways. We recently reported that Dallas should be interested, and while they could wait for Moore to be released, the cost to acquire the nine-year veteran wouldn't be steep.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes Moore could be dealt for a 2027 sixth-round pick, which would be worth the price to avoid a bidding war, and a chance of losing out on signing a cornerback who has held opposing quarterbacks to a rating of under 88 the past two seasons.

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