NFC East Rival to Release Intriguing Player With Ties to Cowboys Coaching Staff

Every position on defense is a need for the Dallas Cowboys, with linebacker being among the greatest. Outside of DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas doesn't have any proven players at the position, and Overshown has been unable to stay healthy.

That's why they've been connected to multiple linebackers in the NFL draft, as well as Nakobe Dean, who is expected to leave the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Dean has ties to defensive coordinator Christian Parker, with the two being in Philly together the past two seasons.

He's not the only NFC East rival who should be on the market with ties to Dallas, however. On Saturday, news broke that the New York Giants are expected to release linebacker Bobby Okereke, who was originally a third-round pick out of Stanford by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He spent four seasons with the Colts, and during his entire tenure, Klayton Adams was on the coaching staff.

While Adams didn't coach Okereke directly, he did go against him in practice every day. Adams was the assistant offensive line coach for two seasons before becoming the tight ends coach in 2021, holding that job for two years.

In addition to Adams coaching against Okereke for four years, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is also someone who can be tied to Okereke. While he has never worked with the veteran linebacker, Coach Schotty has mentioned him in the past, saying he's a fan, calling him "a hell of a football player."

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer has talked about Bobby Okereke in pressers multiple times over the last couple of years. Quote from September:



“I’m a big Bobby Okereke fan. He’s a hell of a football player.” https://t.co/mX5fWl77iq — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) February 28, 2026

In four years with the Colts, Okereke had 420 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, 17 pass defenses, three interceptions, and four forced fumbles. That led to a four-year, $40 million deal with the Giants in 2023.

Bobby Okereke has lived up to his price tag

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke tackles New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Despite being seen as a cap casualty, Okereke has lived up to the contract he signed with New York. He's recorded 385 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, and four interceptions in three seasons.

The problem is that he's playing for a team that hasn't been winning, and is undergoing a coaching change. With Brian Daboll fired during the 2025 season, New York will turn to John Harbaugh in 2026. Dennard Wilson takes over as the defensive coordinator and will surely like his own players.

For the Cowboys, this could be a huge win since they could land a player Adams knows well, who Schottenheimer also loves.