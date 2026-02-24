What Cowboys Need to See From DeMarvion Overshown to Earn New Contract

The Dallas Cowboys have had a ton of key contract decisions to mull over this offseason.

While players like wide receiver George Pickens and kicker Brandon Aubrey have dominated most of the team's headlines in that regard, there's other notable players in similar situations.

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is one of them, as he is set to enter the final year of his rookie contact next season. Overshown has dealt with injury issues early in his NFL career but has proven that he's a talented player when available.

With health in mind, one would assume that Overshown wants to secure his future with a new contract before suffering another potential season-ending injury. That remains the major question mark for the Cowboys front office,

DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown | Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While meeting with the media Monday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones said that the injury problems is the only major question mark hanging over the team's head as they mull over how to approach Overshown's future contract.

"I think the biggest thing is availability," Jones said. "Certainly no one wants to play the game more than him, I can assure you that. But obviously he needs to put together a full season. And if he does, I think it's going to be a great season, because I know how good he is and what he can do for us, and fired up about what he brings to the table. And you know, the only question mark he has is his injury issues that he's had, getting through the full year."

Originally a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas, Overshown has only played in 19 total games (17 starts) in three years with the team, which included missing all of his rookie season.

There's no questioning Overshown's talent, as he has tallied 118 total tackles (71 solo), five sacks, one forced fumble, four pass breakups and an interception return for a touchdown, but he won't be able to sustain this production if more injuries pop up.