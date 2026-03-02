Jerry Jones made some interesting comments about the Dallas Cowboys during the 2026 NFL Combine. Jones was open about letting fans down during their Super Bowl drought, and vowed he would change his approach this offseason.

Jones, who has been conservative in NFL free agency, promised he would make moves to improve their porous defense. Fans weren’t the only ones who were listening, as SI’s Albert Breer also took note.

Breer said the message Jones sent to the Dallas press grabbed his attention, and said fans should be paying attention as well. Breer admitted that Jones has been reluctant to make moves in free agency, but points to evidence of a strategy shift recently. That being the case, Breer identified several defenders the Cowboys could target in free agency.

”So who could help Dallas? My sense is they’ll at least kick the tires on Crosby. Trey Hendrickson is older, but is a year removed from back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons, and wouldn’t cost draft picks,” Breer wrote.

“Jaelan Phillips would be another option at edge and who was with new coordinator Christian Parker last year in Philly. Corner looms as another need, with Seattle’s Tariq Woolen and New Orleans’s Alontae Taylor at the top of that market.”

Which of these targets is most likely to land in Dallas?

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor reacts to making a tackle against New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Breer says the Cowboys will kick the tires on Maxx Crosby, but that move makes little sense. While he would be a great addition, he would be costly in a trade. As for Trey Hendrickson, his price tag will be the deciding factor. He’s as talented a pass rusher as there is in the league, but his age and recent injury might limit what Dallas would pay.

Jaelan Phillips is the most intriguing pass rusher listed by Breer. He has experience in the 3-4 and worked with Christian Parker last year. His price could be a factor as well, but Phillips could be a game changer for the Cowboys.

As for the two cornerbacks mentioned, the Cowboys could use both Riq Woolen and Alontae Taylor. The one who makes the most sense, however, is Taylor.

Jones has expressed regret in letting Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency a year ago, and Parker has stated how important the nickel position is. Taylor is an ascending nickel corner, making him someone to watch.