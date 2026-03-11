Cowboys-Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Reignite After Raiders-Ravens Debacle

The NFL world received some unexpected news on Tuesday night, when it was reported that the Baltimore Ravens backed out of their trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby. Naturally, the Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned following the news, since they were the runner-up in trade discussions.

After missing out on Crosby, the Cowboys turned their attention to Rashan Gary, pulling off a trade with the Green Bay Packers. Despite this, they still need help on the edge, which begs the question of whether they still wish to pursue the All-Pro pass-rusher.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are indeed still interested in adding Crosby.

.@TomPelissero says the Cowboys would still be interested in a Crosby trade @nflnetwork — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) March 11, 2026

From here, the next question would be compensation. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys initially offered the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 draft, a 2027 second-round pick, and an unnamed veteran player.

With Baltimore no longer in the mix, it's fair to ask if the asking price would come down. Of course, several other teams were interested in Crosby as well, so that will play a factor in any negotiations between the Cowboys and Raiders.

Why did the Ravens back out of the trade?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The reason for Baltimore backing out of the trade was a failed physical, according to Dianna Russini. As she noted, the Ravens truly didnt' need a reason since trades cannot be finalized until the opening of the new league year, which arrives Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Trades are also contingent on a player passing a physical, and in the case of Crosby, it's an interesting development. As Russini points out, Crosby had knee surgery in January. He did, however, expect to be ready to go by the beginning of the regular season. He was also frustrated when the Raiders shut him down at the end of the 2025 season.

"Crosby, who turns 29 in August, is recovering from knee surgery that ended his 2025 season, but it was not expected to impact his availability for the 2026 season. He had planned to play through the issue before the Raiders shut him down for the final two games, causing a rift that led Crosby to seek a trade," Russini wrote.

It will be worth monitoring, although the Cowboys will also want to do their homework on any medicals as well before pulling the trigger themselves.