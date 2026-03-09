It was expected that when 2026 NFL free agency began, the Dallas Cowboys were going to be active, and that has already been the case.

Dallas has restructured the contracts of right tackle Terence Steele and safety Malik Hooker to free up cap space. They also struck a deal with the Green Bay Packers, which will send Gary to Dallas in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

This move helps Dallas fill their biggest need by bringing in a veteran pass rusher. Gary isn’t considered an elite defender, but he’s superior to anyone on the Cowboys’ roster and doesn’t have an astronomical contract.

Who won the Rashan Gary trade?

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As is always the case, there’s no shortage of takes on this deal. The initial reaction seems to be that Dallas overpaid since Gary was rumored to be on the chopping block. Others are suggesting the Cowboys felt it was better to add Gary without allowing him to hit the open market and start a bidding war.

SI.com’s Matt Verderame took a sensible approach when grading both teams. He believes it was a solid move for both sides as the Packers got something for a player they were willing to cut, while the Cowboys were able to improve their defense.

In his instant grade, Verderame does have Dallas slightly ahead with a B grade, compared to a B- for the Packers. He also believes Gary’s numbers could be better in Dallas, since he will be relied upon more.

”Gary coming in should help, but he’s also a good-not-great player. He has never had a season with double-digit sacks, and at 28 years old, there’s little reason to think his best football is ahead of him. However, he also hasn’t played at least 70% of the defensive snaps in a given year since 2022, so if the Cowboys utilize him more often, perhaps his stats rise a bit.”

That said, he’s not bashing either side for the move. It feels like a win-win, even with Dallas securing the higher grade.

”The bottom line: Green Bay got a little something for a player who was about to leave for nothing, and Dallas added a quality pass rusher to a front in desperate need of one.”

The Cowboys could continue to add help on defense as Jerry Jones rebuilds that unit.