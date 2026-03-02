Cowboys-Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Reignite Big Way After NFL Combine

As the NFL Scouting Combine rolled on at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium last week, talks of a potential Dallas Cowboys trade for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby began to quiet.

But with the legal tampering period of free agency beginning in just one week, the trade rumors have been reignited as teams departed Indy.

On Monday, Albert Breer of The MMQB shared the latest on the Crosby front, revealing the Cowboys have continued "keeping tabs on his availability" leading up to the official start of the new league year. Breer went as far as to predict that a trade could happen this week.

"I’d lean toward a Maxx Crosby trade happening, and maybe this week. But there’s going to have to be some needle-threading," Breer wrote. "I don’t think the Raiders want to go through the song-and-dance of shopping him, nor do I believe Crosby wants it advertised that he’s looking for suitors, given his bond with owner Mark Davis, and his view of himself as a Raider."

Along with the Cowboys, Breer mentions "Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia and the Rams" as teams who could be in the mix for the star pass rusher.

The Cost of Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While Crosby could be available, it will be interesting to see an exact asking price for the two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. With Crosby turning 29 years old ahead of the season, Breer does not believe the Raiders would be able to land a package fronted by two first-round picks, as the Cowboys did a season ago when they moved Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

If the price is just one first-round pick and a player, the Cowboys and Raiders could have the starting point for a deal. That's one of the luxuries Dallas has after making the Parsons trade to give more offseason flexibility.

Crosby has proven throughout his career that he can be an impact player and dominant force for a defensive front, so the Cowboys need to give an honest consideration to making a push on a deal. It would be an immediate improvement for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's pass rush.

Last season, Crosby recorded 73 total tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. The official start to the new league year is in just over one week's time: falling on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.