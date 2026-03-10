Updated Dallas Cowboys' Salary Cap Space Entering Day 2 of NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the legal tampering period ahead of NFL free agency with a trio of moves on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas agreed to trade for Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Rashan Gary, agreed to terms on a three-year deal with safety Jalen Thompson, and have agreed to a one-year deal to retain edge rusher Sam Williams.

However, the team has some work to do before the moves can become official on Wednesday afternoon. According to Over the Cap, the Cowboys remain nearly $11.5 million over the cap.

Gary comes with a cap number of $19.5 million unless he agrees to a restructure, while Thompson's contract includes a cap number of nearly $6 million. Luckily, Dallas still has some flexibility and can restructure deals or agree to extensions with star defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Let's hope the front office can work some cap magic, because not only does the team need to get cap compliant, but it also still has some major holes on the roster.

Dallas' offense is set moving forward, with all 11 starters from last season set to return barring an unforeseen development, but the Cowboys have a major hole at linebacker. The team sat back and watch the linebacker market get depleted on Monday afternoon, and now are running low on options.

Of course, Dallas could utilize its two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft to address that issue, but the team will still need a veteran presence. The Cowboys' current off-ball linebackers who are on the roster are DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Brown.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

We will see if the team makes any necessary moves in the next 24 hours, before the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET. While the top names are gone, Dallas could still turn its attention to the likes of Leo Chanel and Bobby Okerke, while some options could be available via trade.

Get your popcorn ready.