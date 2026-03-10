Cowboys' Sam Williams Gets 'Prove It Deal' With Dallas' New Defensive Staff

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the legal tampering period ahead of NFL free agency by making a splash. Dallas shipped a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Pro Bowl edge Rashan Gary.

Unfortunately, the team was relatively quiet the rest of the way, before agreeing to terms with safety Jalen Thompson, who has a connection with Cowboys defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Ryan Smith, who previously coached Thompson with the Arizona Cardinals.

While the team is still looking to add reinforcements after swinging and missing on players like Nakobe Dean, who was linked to the team and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker leading up to free agency, they are bringing back a familiar face.

Late in the night, the Cowboys and defensive end Sam Williams agreed to a one-year deal. The one-year deal allows Williams to show what he can do in Parker's system. The one-year deal is worth $3 million, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Williams missed the 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL during training camp. It was a disappointing moment in what was expected to be a breakout year, after recording 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss across 32 games in his first two years.

Last season, Williams recorded a career-high 37 tackles, seven tackles, four quarterback hits, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He appeared in all 17 games.

Now, he gets an opportunity to continue his development with a fresh scheme that appears to suit his skillset. Parker and the new defensive staff took their time analyzing the roster and determining who would be a good fit to return, so their decision shows there is still some faith in Williams' potential.

The official start of the new league year is set for Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.