NFL Analyst Makes Bold Sean Lee Comparison for Cowboys Rookie

Caleb Downs received more attention than any other Dallas Cowboys draft pick this offseason, and for good reason. The Ohio State product plays a position of great need and despite being selected at No. 11 overall, many draft experts felt he was the most pro-ready player in the class.

With the regular season quickly approaching, however, the attention seems to be shifting. While Downs and fellow first-round pick Malachi Lawrence have been living up to expectations, third-round pick Jaishawn Barham has been absolutely stealing the spotlight.

Barham has been fantastic during training camp and made his preseason debut against the Arizona Cardinals this past weekend. Barham didn't disappoint in that game, racking up five tackles, including one for a loss. He played well against the run and was solid in coverage, and it seemed as if there weren't many plays where he wasn't near the ball.

Jaishawn Barham compared to Cowboys legend Sean Lee

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee in game action in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | USA TODAY Sports

After running wild all over the field, Barham has gotten the attention of Louis Riddick. While appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Riddick said Barham might be the Cowboys' "most consequential" selection this season, while making a bold comparison to Sean Lee.

"We talk about Caleb Downs all the time when we're talking about who's going to be the focal point of this revamped defense. Remember the name. We'll talk about him later on. Jaishawn Barham, their draft pick from Michigan," Riddick said.

"He, to me, outside of Caleb, maybe even more so than Caleb. I'm just going to say this, may be the most consequential draft pick that they've made this year. This guy could be the best linebacker they have had there since Sean Lee, you know, back in the early 2000s. This guy is that good. Trust me when I say this. Just watch this tape from last week."

Lee was a second-round pick out of Penn State in 2010 who unfortunately struggled with injuries throughout his career. When he was on the field, Lee was among the best linebackers in the NFL. He was excellent in every phase and recorded 802 tackles, 60 tackles for loss, four sacks, and 14 interceptions in 118 career games.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expecting Barham to be in the same category as Lee would be completely unfair, especially since he enters the league as more of a 'tweener. He played linebacker and EDGE for the Wolverines, and will line up as an inside linebacker in Dallas, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend some time attacking the quarterback.

That said, Riddick's excitement about Barham is justifiable. He plays with a mean streak that this defense needs and actively seeks contact. Pairing him with DeMarvion Overshown gives the Cowboys a scary duo and even if Barham doesn't reach Sean Lee status, he still has the makings of a long-term starter and an absolute draft steal.

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