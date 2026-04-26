Jerry Jones Drops Legendary Quote On Trading With Rival Eagles After Draft

The Dallas Cowboys completed an impressive 2026 NFL Draft haul over the past three days, bringing in seven rookies who the team hopes can help reshape the direction of the franchise.

After the draft, the Cowboys began building its undrafted free agent class, which included another splash with the signing of intriguing Baylor tight end Michael Trigg.

But while there was a lot of focus on the talented player that Dallas is adding to the roster, owner and general manager Jerry Jones found a way to make his own headlines with an incredible quote during the the team's post-draft press conference.

Jones was speaking to the media and was asked about the team's first-round trade with the rival Philadelphia Eagles when he dropped a gem of a quote in typical Jerry fashion.

Jerry Jones' Trade Mindset

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas was on the clock with the No. 20 overall pick in the draft, a pick acquired during last season's Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers, when the team agreed to a deal with their NFC East foes.

Trading with a division rival isn't always something that teams will consider, but for Jerry, you have to explore all options because everyone is a future foe. That's what led to his epic quote.

"If I eliminated (trading with) all the teams that I wanted to beat their ass, you wouldn’t have anybody left to trade with," Jones told reporters.

Well played, Jerry. That's how it's done. The trade turned out great for Dallas, as they were able to turn one pick into three intriguing defensive prospects who fit perfectly into new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks with referee Adrian Hill before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Cowboys moved back to No. 23 and received two fourth-round picks from the Eagles, while Philly jumped up to select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. Dallas then turned their trade haul into UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence, Florida cornerback Devin Moore, and Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton.

We'll have to see how the Cowboys' 2026 draft class ultimately plays out, but on paper, it was a glaring success. Up next for the newest members of the Cowboys will be rookie minicamp, which is expected to take place either May 1 through 4 or May 8 through 11. Everyone will be excited to get their first look at the rookie class on the field.

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