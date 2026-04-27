Cowboys Benefit Greatly From One of 2026 NFL Draft’s Top Surprises

Throughout the pre-draft process, it seemed as though Caleb Downs was the perfect target for the Dallas Cowboys.

Downs proved to be a highly intelligent communicator, even blowing teams away with his preparation during meetings at the NFL Combine. With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker looking for someone to be the quarterback of his defense, Downs made perfect sense.

The problem was that his talent suggested he could go well before the Cowboys were on the clock at No. 12. As we now know, Downs somehow made it out of the top 10, and Dallas capitalized by moving up one spot to select Downs at No. 11.

The pick has been universally praised, with Downs set to be the face of their secondary for years to come. Now that a few days have passed, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton revisits that move, calling it one of the biggest surprises in the draft, while saying Dallas “hit a home run.”

”When you consider Downs' intangibles and how he stood out as a vocal leader in Ohio State's stingy defense, the Cowboys added a true difference-maker,” Moton wrote.

“Typically, a player of Downs' caliber is off the board within the first five selections. The Cowboys hit a home run on value with this pick, giving up two fifth-rounders to acquire a blue-chip prospect who can line up in different positions across the secondary.”

Downs is a chess piece on defense capable of lining up all over the place. He gives instant credibility to the secondary, which was a major weakness for the Cowboys in 2025.

For whatever reason, teams seem to undervalue the safety position. Dallas has been guilty of this in the past, but this year, they’re benefiting greatly from teams shying away from the position.

Cowboys made out like bandits in Round 1

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2026 NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As Moton points out, the Cowboys gave up two fifth-round picks to ensure they landed Downs. While that was completely worth it, they still left night one in better shape than they began in terms of draft capital.

The Cowboys pulled off another trade in Round 1, dropping from No. 20 to No. 23 in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. In this trade, Dallas added two fourth-round picks, giving them three total in that round.

It was a masterclass from Jerry Jones and the front office, as they vastly improved their team this past weekend.

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