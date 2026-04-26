Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown Turns Heads With Hiring Of George Pickens' Agent

The Dallas Cowboys have been no stranger to contract drama over the past year, something that will continue into next season.

Dallas made major headlines surrounding the contract dispute of Micah Parsons, a saga that came to an end by trading him to the Green Bay Packers. Since then, the Cowboys have also been engaged in new contract talks with wide receiver George Pickens, who was placed on the franchise tag by Dallas after a career-best season with the team.

Though the two situations have had their differences, one of the common themes has been the presence of renowned NFL agent David Mulugheta, who represents both Parsons and Pickens. Jerry Jones and the Dallas front office have had a well-documented and tense relationship with Mulugheta, as Jones has preferred that the Cowboys do player business without an agent involved.

The Cowboys have likely hoped that potentially re-signing Pickens means no longer having to deal with Mulugheta, but another notable Cowboys player has now joined forces with him ahead of his own contract extension.

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown Hires NFL Agent David Mulugheta

NFL Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown | Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has hired David Mulugheta and Athletes First to represent him.

This comes ahead of the 2026 season, which marks the final year on Overshown's rookie contract. He will be seeking a new deal next offseason, though whether that is in Dallas or elsewhere remains to be seen.

Though Cowboys fans certainly want Overshown to remain with the team for the long run, he will have to put together a fully-healthy 2026 season for the team to feel good enough about potentially giving him a new contract.

He was originally a third-round pick by the Cowboys out of Texas in the 2023 NFL Draft but missed all of his rookie year after suffering a season-ending knee injury during the preseason.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is helped off the field after an injury in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Overshown ended up playing 13 games with 12 starts in 2024 and produced, finishing the year with 90 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumbled, four pass breakups and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

However, injuries were once again an issue, as his season ended prematurely after suffering another torn ACL in Week 14 against Cincinnati Bengals.

This forced Overshown to miss the first 11 games of the 2025 season before making his debut in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The hiring of Mulugheta now gives Overshown a strong supporting party as he pursues a new contract, but Cowboy fans will be hoping this doesn't get it in the way of his future in Dallas.

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