Cowboys Planning Role Change for Promising 2026 Breakout Candidate

Fans were clamoring for a running back when the Dallas Cowboys were on the clock in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, but the team had other plans.

Dallas decided to go with Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau, who quickly endeared himself to Cowboys Nation. Liufau played with fearless aggression and stepped up when DeMarvion Overshown was injured late in the year.

He had 50 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a rookie, leading to excitement about the 2025 campaign. Unfortunately, Liufau never found a role under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. With Christian Parker taking over after Eberflus was fired, there's renewed hope for Liufau.

The third-year linebacker will also be given a chance to show off his versatility as Parker is going to utilize him as an outside linebacker when lined up in the 3-4.

Cowboys LB Marist Liufau will be an outside linebacker in Christian Parker’s 3-4 defense — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 26, 2026

Parker said he plans to be multiple in his scheme, but hinted at a 3-4 base. The news about Liufau is intriguing, since he offers plenty of speed on the edge. The 6-foot-2, 239-pounder can use his instincts to attack the quarterback, which limits how often he will be in coverage, where he's struggled at times in his career.

Marist Liufau shines when he's allowed to attack

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As a rookie, Liufau performed much better than he did in 2025. He had more tackles, pressures, and sacks, while also looking far more comfortable.

A lot of that had to do with Mike Zimmer being a better defensive play-caller, but Liufau was also able to blitz with more frequency. As a rookie, he blitzed 43 times and had a missed tackle rate of just 2.0%. In 2025, he was asked to react more often than attack, and his numbers went down, while his missed tackle percentage climbed to 14.3%.

Christian Parker must find ways to unlock the talent already on the roster

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Much has been made about the Cowboys adding talent on defense, which they have to do. That said, it will be equally important for Parker to find ways to utilize the players he already has.

Parker has mentioned Shavon Revel as a player he's interested in working with. He's also going to need to help DaRon Bland return to form after a frustrating 2025 campaign.

The Cowboys will add through the draft and free agency, but getting the most out of the young talent will make or break the defense this year.