Predicting Every Dallas Cowboys Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The Dallas Cowboys' 2026 schedule has finally dropped and it's time to make our way-too-early predictions for how each game will go for America's Team.

The Cowboys are loaded with a whopping six primetime games this coming season, which is the same amount they had in 2025. This just goes to show you the power of the Cowboys' brand is alive and well.

Now, a look at our game-by-game predictions, complete with a final score for each, and a final record prediction fans will love.

Cowboys 2026 schedule predictions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Week 1 at New York Giants: W (28-14)

The Giants will have a new offense and defense to install and may not have Malik Nabers for this game. Ultimately, the Cowboys are just too much offensively for the Giants to keep up with.

Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders: W (31-24)

With Jayden Daniels back healthy, the Cowboys' defense is tested, but Dak Prescott and Co. put up enough offense to start the season 2-0.

Week 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens: W (24-21)

This one could be messy because of the travel to Brazil, so we're tempering expectations offensively. This game does verus the Baltimore Ravens, however, has the potential to be a shootout.

Week 4 at Houston Texans: L (14-13)

The Cowboys run into a buzz saw against what will be an elite Houston Texans defense this coming season. We can live with it, though, because Dallas will still be 3-1.

Week 5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: W (27-17)

The Cowboys get back on track against an NFC South opponent. This game against the Tampa Bay Bucs has the potential to be a shootout, but we tend to believe the Cowboys' defense will hold up its end of the bargain here.

Week 6 at Green Bay Packers: L (27-26)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love sets the play against the defense during a game against the Dallas Cowboys | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A tough road game against a good Green Bay Packers team leads to Dallas' second loss of the season. This follows the trend of Dallas struggling in Green Bay.

Week 7 at Philadelphia Eagles: L (20-17)

The Cowboys lose their first divisional game of the season, and it's a big one because the Philadelphia Eagles will be the toughest competitor for first place the Cowboys have.

Week 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals: W (34-14)

A gimme game for the Cowboys, who welcome in the Arizona Cardinals and promptly blow them out while also getting an impressive showing from the defense.

Week 9 at Indianapolis Colts: W (24-23)

After a two-game losing streak, the Cowboys string together a few wins in a row against teams they should beat. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the more winnable games on Dallas' difficult schedule.

Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers: L (23-20)

The good times stop in Week 10, as the Cowboys lose what will be a defensive battle against the San Francisco 49ers, who squeak out a victory with a last-second field goal.

Week 11 vs. Tennessee Titans: W (27-17)

The lowly Tennessee Titans stay lowly in 2026 despite all of their additions on both sides of the ball. Dallas' defense shines once again via forcing multiple turnovers from Cam Ward.

Week 12 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: W (33-31)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys exact their revenge from their earlier loss to the Eagles by winning what will be an epic shootout that ends with a last-second 55-yarder from Brandon Aubrey. Dallas' defense takes a step back in this one, but splitting the season series with Philly is much more important.

Week 13 at Seattle Seahawks: L (26-20)

The reigning Super Bowl champs show why they're the best team in the league once again and give the Cowboys a stark reminder that they aren't all the way there in terms of being among the league's elite, although a six-point loss shows they're close.

Week 14: BYE

Week 15 at Los Angeles Rams: W (35-31)

A statement victory for the Cowboys, who put up a load of points on a good defense while also outscoring the Los Angeles Rams' elite offense.

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: L (19-16)

Coming off the high of a huge road victory against the Rams, Dallas has a letdown game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who walk out of AT&T Stadium with a win in a low-scoring affair.

Week 17 vs. New York Giants: W (20-16)

The Cowboys finish off the sweep of the last-place Giants in an ugly "we'll take it" kind of divisional victory. This pushes Dallas' division record to 4-1 and puts them in prime position to win a tie-breaker if necessary.

Week 18 at Washington Commanders: W (27-24)

The Cowboys cap off their season with a fifth NFC East victory over the Commanders, who they also sweep. This win will put Dallas back into the playoffs for the first time in two years.

Final record: 11-6

Cowboys 2026 strength of schedule

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Cowboys own the fourth-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL based on 2026 win totals from Vegas oddsmakers.

We know that because Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis has punched up the data by utilizing 2026 win totals from Vegas oddsmakers as opposed to using 2025 opponent win percentages.

He does that because the future win totals are a reflection of the offseason changes and updated expectations for teams around the NFL as a result of those changes. 2025 opponent win percentage just doesn't take all that into account.

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