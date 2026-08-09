Quinnen Williams Agent Spotted Meeting With Cowboys Front Office

The Dallas Cowboys made a big move at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, sending a first- and second-round pick to the New York Jets, along with defensive tackle Mazi Smith, in exchange for Quinnen Williams.

Initially selected at No. 3 overall in 2019 out of Alabama, Williams developed into an All-Pro defensive tackle and has been considered one of the best players at his position. He's a stout run defender who knows how to pressure the quarterback as well, and the Cowboys believe they can build their defense around him.

First-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker favors big defensive tackles and has 3-4 principles in his scheme. He believes everything starts with dominating the interior and the 303-pound Williams can help them do exactly that. As a building block for the franchise, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cowboys attempt to secure Williams long-term, especially since his deal runs out following the 2027 season.

Williams is entering his first full season with the Cowboys, is set to make $21.6 million this season and will make $25.5 million in 2027. He's playing out a four-year, $96 million deal that he originally signed with the Jets in 2023.

Could negotiations be underway for Quinnen Williams?

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A potential extension for Williams has been discussed in the media throughout the offseason. He's made it clear that he wants to stay in Dallas and vice president Stephen Jones said they are "absolutely" open to an extension and have had conversations with Williams' agent.

Those conversations seem to be ongoing as Williams' agent, Nicole Lynn, was seen at practice on Saturday. Lynn was speaking with members of the front office, which could be a sign that a deal is being discussed.

As for his asking price, the Cowboys know what they could be looking at. The Philadelphia Eagles just signed Jalen Carter, one of the better young defensive tackles in the league, to a four-year, $152 million extension with $106 million guaranteed.

Cowboys have history with Nicole Lynn

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lynn is one of the more well-respected agents in the business, and by all accounts, the Cowboys have a solid working relationship with her.

Among Lynn's many NFL clients is running back Javonte Williams, who signed a one-year deal in 2025 and then had a breakout campaign with the Cowboys. He landed an extension with Dallas and his contract was a team-friendly one with Williams set to make $24 million over the next three years.

No one should expect Quinnen Williams to take a discount the way Javonte Williams did, but the fact that the previous negotiation with Lynn was done without incident is encouraging.

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